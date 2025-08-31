  1. Politics
IRGC dep. cmdr.:

Enemies have been defeated by Iran since Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ali Fadavi has said that enemies have been defeated by the powerful Iran since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Speaking in a local ceremony in Qom province on Sunday, General Fadavi stated that safeguarding the Islamic revolution is of paramount importance.

The arrogant front, which boasts its power, has not yet been able to achieve victory against Iran, he emphasized.

The enemy has failed in its plots waged against the country, he said, emphasizing that enemies of the country have been defeated by Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fadavi pointed to the 12-day Israeli war of aggression against Iran, adding that the assassination of top Iranian commanders did not create any hurdle during the 12-day imposed war.

Turning to the important role of senior IRGC commanders during the 12-day Israeli-imposed war against Iran, General Fadavi noted that Iranian armed forces fulfilled their duties during the war in the best form possible.

