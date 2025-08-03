  1. Politics
Aug 3, 2025, 9:47 PM

IRGC’s hardware preparation process cannot be stopped: Gen.

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has said that the force's hardware readiness process cannot be stopped and continues vigorously.

The deputy commander of the IRGC said in remarks on Sunday that "The IRGC’s hardware readiness process has not been, cannot be stopped and will continue with strength."

General Fadavi told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony commemorating the Martyr Lieutenant General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of Iran's Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, that "One of the processes that the IRGC always considers, especially since it is both an order from the Commander-in-Chief and also in accordance with the holy Quran, is hardware readiness. This process cannot be stopped and will continue."

He added, “Certainly, the capabilities and achievements that have been made in this short period of time have been very good, and this process will continue.”

