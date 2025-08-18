Israel made miscalculation in 12-day war against Iran

The Zionist enemy and the US entered the war with their full power, but they suffered a miscalculation as they were certain of success, which did not happen,” Brigadier General Ali Fadavi said on Monday, Press TV reported.

He said that in the early days of the war, there were communications between regional leaders and the Israeli aggressors, but after a few days, the “situation turned in our favor.”

Warning against enemy miscalculations, he asserted, “If this trend continues, they will soon realize the gravity of their mistakes.”

General Fadavi added that Iran’s “missiles crossing the skies over Iraq and striking critical positions of the Israeli regime during the 12-day war demonstrate these victories.”

He also said that since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, “the hostility of the global arrogant powers, especially the United States and its allies, has persisted daily against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

On June 22, 2025, the US Air Force and Navy carried out airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities in an attempt to relieve pressure on the Israeli regime.

The following day, June 23, Iranian forces retaliated with over 30 drones and missiles against the US base in Qatar, under the codename Operation Glad Tidings of Victory, damaging multiple parts of the facility.

Finally, on June 24, after suffering heavy losses at the hands of Iran’s Armed Forces, both the Israeli regime and the US were forced to agree to a cessation of hostilities.

