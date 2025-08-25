UN WFP head slams situation in Gaza as ‘catastrophic’

"[The situation] is catastrophic. There's very serious malnutrition. You've seen people die of hunger there," she said in an interview with Japan’s NHK TV channel.

According to McCain, the UN World Food Programme is "the largest and the best and the only one that can deliver the kind of food at scale that Gaza needs," but humanitarian activities are hampered by the actions of Israeli servicemen.

"It's very difficult when they're pointing guns at us or tanks or anything else," she added.

Since March 2, 2025, aid from international humanitarian organizations and UN agencies has ceased reaching the Gaza Strip. In May, Israel, with the support of the United States, established a new scheme for organizing food deliveries to residents of the Strip as an alternative to the traditional aid distribution system. This new scheme involved transferring virtually exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and distribute food and essential goods to the private Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The plan was criticized by international organizations, with the key point of criticism being the location of distribution centers in "safe zones" in southern Gaza that are free from hostilities. Experts say this could lead to the forced displacement of the enclave's residents. Although aid delivery through UN agencies has partially resumed, operations are being conducted on a limited basis.

According to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 157,000 injured in the enclave as a result of hostilities. In addition, another 270 residents, including 112 children, have died of starvation.

MNA/