Iran, Egypt FMs hold meeting on regional developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, held a meeting on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Foreign Ministers' meeting in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats stressed the need to continue consultations and consultations at bilateral and multilateral levels, as well as in regional and international forums, to prevent the escalation of crises and maintain stability in the region.

They also exchanged views on the latest bilateral, regional, and international developments, especially the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the continued blockade of the strip and the Israeli regime's plans to intensify attacks and completely occupy the Gaza Strip.

Araghchi and Abdelatty emphasized the need for immediate and effective action by Islamic governments to stop the genocide and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the region.

Araghchi also underlined the importance of utilizing the collective cooperation capacities of the Islamic countries to confront the hostile actions of the Tel Aviv regime.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that solidarity and unity among Muslim countries against common threats, especially the expansionist policies of the Israeli regime, are of particular importance, and they must use all capacities to strengthen collective cooperation and effectively confront the Zionist regime.

Araghchi also briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the latest developments related to the nuclear negotiations with three European countries.

