Iran condemns Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, which targeted infrastructure and a power plant. He also offered condolences over the martyrdom of several Yemeni civilians in the attack and wished a swift recovery for the wounded.

Baghaei described Israel’s repeated attacks on Yemen’s economic and civilian infrastructure — including airports, ports, power plants, and food warehouses — as war crimes and crimes against humanity. He said these attacks are clear evidence of Israel’s hostility toward development and progress in regional countries.

The spokesperson praised the solidarity of the Yemeni people with the oppressed people of Palestine and emphasized that all Islamic countries bear responsibility to act urgently to stop the genocide and help the people of Gaza, who are facing an imposed famine.

He stressed that confronting genocide and war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank is a legal and moral duty for all governments, especially Islamic countries, and expressed hope that the extraordinary meeting of OIC foreign ministers in Jeddah would give the issue special attention.

