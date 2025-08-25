  1. Economy
Iran hopes to start gas supplies from Russia in near future

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Iran hopes to begin receiving Russian gas via Azerbaijan in the near future, Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

Iran hopes to begin receiving Russian gas via Azerbaijan in the near future, as almost all issues with Gazprom have been resolved, Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"We hope this will happen soon. We are currently negotiating with Gazprom, and almost all issues have been resolved. But we need to find common ground on the price. If this issue is resolved as well, then everything will be set in motion," he said, as quoted by TASS.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said that the first deliveries of Russian gas to Iran via Azerbaijan's existing infrastructure will begin as early as 2025, at a volume of up to 1.8 billion cubic meters per year.

