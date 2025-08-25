  1. Politics
China seeks political settlement of Iran's nuclear file

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – China favors maintaining a firm position by all interested parties in resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through political means, Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said.

"China hopes that all parties involved will firmly adhere to the settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means," the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website quoted Ma Zhaoxu as saying in a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Kazem Gharibabadi, according to TASS.

The senior Chinese diplomat pointed out that the process of resolving this issue is "once again at a critical crossroads."

According to him, Beijing will actively create favorable conditions for the early resumption of dialogue, take an objective and impartial position, play a constructive role, and encourage progress in the negotiations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that Gharibabadi highly appreciated China’s contribution to the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue. He confirmed Iran's readiness to strengthen coordination with China.

