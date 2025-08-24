N. Korea test-fires new air defense missiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed the tests and provided guidance on key tasks for the defense science sector. Other officials present included Party Secretary Jo Chun-ryong, Central Committee First Deputy Director Kim Jong-sik, Air Force Commander Marshal Kim Kwang-hyok, and Academy of Defense Science Director Kim Yong-hwan, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

KCNA did not specify the location of the tests or the exact missile systems used. The agency claimed the launches demonstrated the missiles’ superior responsiveness against various aerial targets, including drones and cruise missiles, noting their unique operational and technical features. Photos released showed the missiles successfully hitting aerial targets.

Experts suggest the tests reflect Pyongyang’s efforts to strengthen air defenses after observing recent conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and other regions, where drones caused serious damage. Some reports indicate North Korea received related technical support from Russia following its involvement in the Ukraine war.

North Korea also test-fired a new surface-to-air missile, the “Pyoljji-1-2,” during a South Korea-U.S. joint air drill in April last year, and in March this year it claimed to have successfully test-launched its latest surface-to-air missile that has recently entered mass production.

