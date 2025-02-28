North Korea launches strategic cruise missiles: Report

A missile unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in western areas conducted the launch drills Wednesday morning, Yonhap cited the Korean Central News Agency.

The North Korean measure was conducted ahead of a major springtime military exercise between South Korea and the United States set to kick off next month.

Although Pyongyang has long denounced the allies' joint military drills as a rehearsal for an invasion, Seoul and Washington have said their military exercises are defensive in nature.

