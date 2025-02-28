  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Feb 28, 2025, 10:03 AM

North Korea launches strategic cruise missiles: Report

North Korea launches strategic cruise missiles: Report

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) –  North Korea says it has launched strategic cruise missiles in waters off its west coast earlier this week to prove nuclear deterrence.

A missile unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in western areas conducted the launch drills Wednesday morning, Yonhap cited the Korean Central News Agency.

The North Korean measure was conducted ahead of a major springtime military exercise between South Korea and the United States set to kick off next month.

Although Pyongyang has long denounced the allies' joint military drills as a rehearsal for an invasion, Seoul and Washington have said their military exercises are defensive in nature.

TM/PR

News ID 229020

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News