  1. Politics
Aug 23, 2025, 11:48 AM

Maduro slams US warships' move as 'regime change' bid

Maduro slams US warships' move as 'regime change' bid

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has hit out at the US deployment of three warships off the coast of Venezuela as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking, calling the operation an "illegal" attempt at regime change.

Earlier this week, a US source confirmed that three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers were heading to international waters off the South American country. US media reported that 4,000 Marines could also be deployed.

"What they're threatening to do against Venezuela – regime change, a military terrorist attack – is immoral, criminal and illegal," Maduro told lawmakers, according to AFP.

"This is a matter of peace, of international law, for Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Anyone who commits an act of aggression against a country in Latin America is attacking all countries."

Maduro said this week that he would be deploying 4.5 million militia members across Venezuela in response to US "threats" and called for weekend rallies decrying Washington.

MA/PR

News ID 235679

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News