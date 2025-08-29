Venezuela strengthens defense amid aggression: Maduro

"Today, after 20 days of continuous siege, we are stronger than yesterday; we have more support inside the country and across the world," he stated in an address to cadets during a special operations exercise.

According to Maduro, "the imperialist Gringos seek to seize the riches of Venezuela, turn it into a colony and tear it apart, but they will never be able to do that."

Maduro urged the country’s people to actively participate in the second round of mobilization of army reservists and militia members, which is taking place on August 29-30, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, Maduro has called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to contribute to ending the US government’s hostile actions against Venezuela and ensuring the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

