Iran's speaker condemns US ‘adventurism’ against Venezuela

Speaking in a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Rodriguez, on Saturday, Ghalibaf denounced measures by US President Donald Trump’s administration targeting Caracas, calling Venezuela a “friend and ally” of Iran. “We condemn America’s pretexts against Venezuela and its adventurism in the Caribbean,” he asserted.

The Iranian speaker added that neither the 12-day war against Iran nor US threats against Venezuela should disrupt bilateral agreements, urging deeper practical cooperation between the two allies.

Rodriguez, head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, thanked Iran for its stance against Israel and said US actions against Caracas were “aggressive and imperialist,” adding that accusations linking Venezuela to drug trafficking were “lies.”

Venezuela is neither a producer nor a transit point for drugs, while the United States is the world’s largest consumer of illicit drugs, with its economy tied to money laundering and the narcotics trade, Rodriguez said.

He added that Venezuelans had demonstrated in large numbers to show readiness to defend their country.

MNA