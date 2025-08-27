  1. Politics
Aug 27, 2025

Iran, Venezuela FMs hold phone talks on US threats

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone with his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil Pinto on bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Caribbean amid US threats against Caracas.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments in the Caribbean.

During the call, the Venezuelan foreign minister briefed Araghchi on the situation in the Caribbean following heightened US threats and unlawful claims against Venezuela. He thanked Iran for its solidarity and support, stressing his country’s determination to defend its independence and sovereignty in the face of US pressure.

Araghchi, for his part, condemned Washington’s unilateral and hostile actions, calling US accusations against Venezuela baseless and its threats of force unacceptable.

The top Iranian diplomat underlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s solidarity with Venezuela and reiterated Tehran’s opposition to unilateralism, which he described as a growing threat to global peace and stability.

