Venezuela's Maduro decides to mobilize 4.5 mln over US threat

Speaking at a meeting with governors and mayors from his ruling coalition, Maduro announced plans to strengthen rural and urban militias, as well as organize combat groups in factories and workplaces, Xinhua news agency reported.

He described the move as a "perfect fusion of people, police and armed forces" to guarantee the country's peace and sovereignty, saying "the people are prepared to resist any offensive."

Maduro's announcement followed remarks by Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who accused Washington of trying to justify military actions in the Caribbean under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking.

Earlier this month, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi offered a reward of 50 million US dollars for information leading to Maduro's arrest, accusing him of having links to international drug trafficking.

Maduro has dismissed the allegations.

MA/PR