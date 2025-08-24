Israel warplanes target presidential palace in Sanaa

The local Yemeni Al-Masirah TV reported the attacks, without giving any details about the targets.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Sanaa also reported that three airstrikes targeted the southwestern area of ​​Sanaa. These Israeli aggressions also included an oil depot.

There were also reports of the Yemeni presidential palace being targeted. Al-Mayadeen correspondent reported that the palace had been targeted before and had been evacuated years ago.

Israeli sources stated that the main target of the attack was the areas around the presidential palace.

Witnesses said loud explosions were heard in the capital.

No information was yet available about casualties.

On Aug. 18, the Israeli Navy struck a power plant in southern Sanaa.

