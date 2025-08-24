Israeli protesters call for immediate prisoner exchange deal

Rallies across occupied territories attended by thousands of people called on the Benjamin Netanyahu government to make a deal with Hamas and bring the captives held in Gaza to their families.

According to the Israeli media reports, thousands more gathered for anti-war protest.

“There is a deal on the table. But deals do not last forever; their windows close fast and hard, as we have seen too many times before. This may be the last chance to save lives and to bring the fallen back,” the Times of Israel report quoted Liran Berman as saying. Berman’s younger brothers, Gali and Ziv Berman, were taken priosners in Kibbutz Kfar Aza by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, and are held captives in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he had moved toward approving plans for a military offensive aimed at conquering Gaza City. Demonstrators believe Netanyahu isn't serious about a deal and is “sacrificing” the captives.

“He talks about negotiations, but in practice, he is sacrificing them,” Berman told Times of Israel.

Hamas said last week that it had agreed to a proposed deal, which would see the release of 10 living captives and the bodies of 18 slain hostages during a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli regime and Hamas would hold negotiations for the return of all remaining hostages and a permanent end to the war during the ceasefire period.

However, Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that a deal would be accepted only if the terms meet all his conditions

MNA