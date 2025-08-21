  1. Politics
UK imposes sanctions on one Iranian oil magnet, 4 entities

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – The United Kingdom government imposed sanctions on one Iranian individual and four entities on Wednesday with the accusation of what has been called "facilitating Tehran's cross-border activities”.

The sanctions include an asset freeze on Iranian oil magnate Hossein Shamkhani, and on four companies operating in the shipping, petrochemical and financial sectors, according to a government notice published online, the US News reported.

Some of the companies were cited for acting on behalf of or at the direction of Hossein Shamkhani, who is accused of aiding Iran's overseas operations. Shamkhani was also sanctioned by the United States last month.

The sanctions freeze any UK-based assets and bar British individuals and businesses from dealing with the designated parties.

