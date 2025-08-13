France, Germany, UK threaten to reimpose sanctions on Iran

The E3 countries - the United Kingdom, France and Germany - told the United Nations that they are ready to reimpose sanctions against Iran if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal by the end of August, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a letter it had seen.

On July 26, the German Foreign Ministry said that the E3, during a meeting with Iranian representatives in Istanbul, offered Iran an option of postponing the resumption of UN Security Council sanctions if Tehran fulfills "its legal obligations" and "certain conditions."

"We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism," the letter read.

The letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council was signed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's deputy foreign minister said that Tehran is prepared to accept certain limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Tehran is prepared to accept certain limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, but ending uranium enrichment entirely is nonnegotiable, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e Ravanchi said in an interview with Japan's Kyodo News.

"Iran can be flexible on the capacities and limits of enrichment, but cannot agree to stop enrichment under any circumstance because it's essential, and we need to rely on ourselves, not on empty promises," the diplomat added.

In a meeting with Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said that in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the E3 lacks the legal, political, and moral authority to invoke the snapback mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Rezaei added.

MNA/