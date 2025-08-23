Cinema plays effective role in displaying 12-day war events

Referring to the 12-day war and the importance of documentation of the events, Iran’s top diplomat stated that documentation is a two-pronged issue. One is the legal documentation, based on which, it will be empowered to file complaints against Israel to the international organizations. In this regard, vice presidency for the Legal Affairs is tasked with following up on the case related to the damages incurred to the country in the war.

The second part is the historical documentation; that the narrative of the war is written accurately and correctly, he said, adding, “I have assigned one of my colleagues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pursue the issue.”

Araghchi further noted that cinema has a key and effective role in showcasing the events to the world during 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran.

Sometimes a film can speak as much as several books and this is something that Western countries unfortunately do it very well, Araghchi underlined.

“I am sure that from now on, Zionist regime will make many films and TV series about this war. It is natural that our art should do the same too. Cinema is like them,” Iran’s top diplomat added.

MA/6568213