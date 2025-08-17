Israel became desperate due to barrage of Iranian missiles

Speaking in an interview regarding his first trip to neighboring Iraq as the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and goals of his trip, he stated that there is no doubt the regional issues have been and are important issues for the country's interests and national security.

Pointing to the 12-day US-Israeli war imposed against the country on June 13, Iran’s top security official noted that the Zionist regime had the most sophisticated missile defense systems but the barrage of Iranian missiles in the middle of the war had completely frustrated them.

During the Israeli-imposed war against Iran, the enemy thought that Islamic countries would not support Iran due to some differences, but Islamic countries, both their governments and peoples, threw their weight behind Iran, added Laijani, who is representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the Supreme National Security Council.

During the trip to Iraq, both security issues and promotion of cultural and economic issues were discussed between the two sides, he added.

The signing of a new security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad will not only strengthen bilateral cooperation but will also be seriously effective in solidifying regional stability and security, the top Iranian security official further said about his recent visit to Iraq.

MA/6562807