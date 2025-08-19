EU, US expect Putin-Zelensky meeting to take place soon

"After our first meeting, a phone call took place between President Putin and President Trump, and it was decided that first, an effort would be made to establish bilateral contact between Zelensky and Putin at a place that will be determined in the coming hours; and after that, a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelensky will take place," Macron said.

According to TASS, US President Donald Trump has also said that he began preparations for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, which is supposed to be followed by their trilateral talks.

"I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and <...> Zelensky. After that meeting takes place, we will have a trilat," he wrote on the Truth Social media platform.

According to Trump, "this was a very good, early step" for ending the conflict. "Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine," the US leader pointed out.

Earlier, Trump held a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky and several European leaders. The talks involved French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

MNA/