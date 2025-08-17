German envoy meets Araghchi at end of his diplomatic mission

The outgoing German envoy met with Iran’s top diplomat Araghchi at the venue of the Iranian Foreign Ministry to bid farewell at the end of his diplomatic mission to Iran.
MA/6563073
TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – German Ambassador to Tehran Markus Potzel met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the end of his diplomatic mission to Iran on Sunday.
The outgoing German envoy met with Iran’s top diplomat Araghchi at the venue of the Iranian Foreign Ministry to bid farewell at the end of his diplomatic mission to Iran.
MA/6563073
Your Comment