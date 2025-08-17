  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2025, 6:19 PM

German envoy meets Araghchi at end of his diplomatic mission

German envoy meets Araghchi at end of his diplomatic mission

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – German Ambassador to Tehran Markus Potzel met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the end of his diplomatic mission to Iran on Sunday.

The outgoing German envoy met with Iran’s top diplomat Araghchi at the venue of the Iranian Foreign Ministry to bid farewell at the end of his diplomatic mission to Iran.

MA/6563073

News ID 235490
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News