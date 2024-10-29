Iran foreign ministry summons German ambassador

In protest against the meddlesome stance of some German officials regarding the judicial jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran, German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Markus Potzel was summoned by the Director General of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department for Western Europe Affairs.

Expressing the strong protest of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the inappropriate positions of some German officials regarding Jamshid Sharmahd, who was executed after being convicted of organizing and leading terrorist operations in Iran, the director general of Iranian Foreign Ministry for Western Europe Affairs stated, "Backing Sharmahd, who was responsible for several terrorist acts including the explosion of the Rahpouyan (Seyyed Ulshohada) Hussainiyeh in Shiraz in 2018, which led to the martyrdom and injury of more than 200 innocent Iranians, is in conflict with the claims of the German government in the field of the rule of law, protection of human rights, combating impunity, and fighting against terrorism."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the director general pointed to Germany's support for the Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza and Lebanon by sending weapons to the criminal Zionist regime, adding that the Germany's claim on human rights is blatantly in conflict with its behavior in terms of giving all-out support to the criminal Israeli regime which is a kind of its complicity in serious international crimes, especially genocide.

The German envoy to Tehran, for his part, stated that he would convey the issue to his respective government as soon as possible (ASAP).

The Iranian Judiciary said Monday that Sharmahd faced justice for its crimes and was executed on Monday morning.

Sharmahd had been convicted of heading a pro-monarchist group named Tondar accused of a deadly bombing incident that occurred in 2008 at Hosseiniyeh in Shiraz, martyring 14 and injuring 215 more.

