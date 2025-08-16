Top Iranian military body renews warning to US, Zionist enemy

The top Iranian military body issued a statement to commemorate August 17, 1990, on which over 40,000 Iranian prisoners of war (POWs) who had been held by Iraqi Baathist regime during the Imposed War (1980-1988) were released and returned to the country.

In the statement, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran referred to the US-Israeli aggression on the country earlier this year in June and said that "The Global Arrogance (Western powers led by the United States) had not learned from its previous failures since the victory of the Islamic Revolution 46 years ago, and once again launched another aggression against Islamic Iran in cooperation with the fake, savage and child-killing Zionist regime – its loyal agent and proxy in the region. However, as many experts, analysts, politicians and observers have admitted to, this sinister plot brought them nothing but a disgraceful defeat, humiliation and shame."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces once again issues a firm warning to the criminal, evil America and the brutal Zionist regime to stop conspiring and maligning against the powerful and invincible Iran. Because in the event of any miscalculation and evil action, what caused restraint and prevented the implementation of extensive operations in the imposed 12-day war, if repeated, will be faced with new surprises and actions that are much more terrible and devastating than before.

