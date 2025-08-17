Iran parliament to advance bill to strengthen armed forces

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi told Mehr correspondent in a recent telephone interview that "Strengthening the defense capabilities of the armed forces is one of the most vital and strategic issues in the current situation, and without a doubt, the government and the parliament are taking steps with a strong will to achieve that goal."

Referring to the measures taken by the government to increase the defense capabilities of the military, he added that "The government has initiated a series of measures to enhance the country's defense capabilities, and in this regard, the parliament has advanced a motion entitled 'Strengthening the power of the Armed Forces.'"

Azizi continued to say that "This plan was recently reviewed and approved by the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament in a meeting with the participation of officials from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, as well as relevant apparatuses, and will soon be handed over to the presiding board of the Parliament for its review and approval in a public session."

MNA/6561468