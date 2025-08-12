Hatami lauds S Africa's condemnation of US-Israeli aggression

In a meeting with Chief of the South African National Defense Force General Rudzani Maphwanya in Tehran on Tuesday, Major General Hatami said Iran and South Africa share anti-colonial and anti-arrogance views.

Highlighting the capacities for closer cooperation between the two countries in the military fields, the Iranian commander expressed hope that the potentials would turn into practical programs and promote mutual interaction.

General Hatami also admired South Africa for condemning the recent Israeli and US war of aggression against Iran and for lodging a complaint against the Zionist regime in the International Court of Justice for genocidal crimes in Gaza.

For his part, General Maphwanya said South Africa and Iran have common goals and have always stood by the oppressed and defenseless people.

Hailing the history of mutual respect between South Africa and Iran, the general expressed his country’s interest in the promotion of defense relations with Iran.

He also condemned the Israeli regime’s criminal policies in Gaza and the West Bank.

The South African delegation was also received by Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, who issued a stark warning to the Israeli regime and the United States that the Iranian armed forces are ready to give a firm response to the renewed aggression.

General Mousavi also also said in the meeting that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is known as the world's largest anti-terrorist force and has valuable experiences that it can share with South Africa.

