Iran ready, but not in a hurry, to restore ties with Syria

Speaking at a presser on Wednesday, Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran considers itself a friend of the Syrian people and believes that the suspension of ties between the two Islamic countries with a long history of friendship is not permanent.

He emphasized that Syria’s future should be determined with respect for the rights of all ethnic and social groups.

The spokesman also strongly condemned the Israeli attacks against Syria and highlighted the importance of preserving the Arab country’s territorial integrity and unity.

On the restoration of diplomatic relations, Baghaei stated that Iran is not in a hurry, but noted that whenever it is determined that renewed friendship with Iran aligns with the interests of the Syrian people, both sides will be ready to reestablish ties.

MNA/TSN