  1. Politics
Aug 13, 2025, 5:50 PM

Pres. Pezeshkian:

Netanyahu needs to take a look at his crimes in Gaza

Netanyahu needs to take a look at his crimes in Gaza

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reacted to a new video message by the Israeli regime's Prime Minister to the Iranian nation, saying that Benjamin Netanyahu has to take a look at what he has done to the people of Gaza.

In response to the meddlesome remarks yesterday by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran, President Pezeshkian said at the start of his cabinet meeting on Wednesday that, "Those who in a humanitarian gesture sympathize with the people of Iran, should first take a look at the dire situation in Gaza and the defenseless people of this Strip, especially children, who are struggling with death as a result of the oppressive siege by this brutal regime, the subsequent hunger, and shortages of water and medicine."

This item is being updated...

News ID 235358
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News