Netanyahu needs to take a look at his crimes in Gaza

In response to the meddlesome remarks yesterday by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran, President Pezeshkian said at the start of his cabinet meeting on Wednesday that, "Those who in a humanitarian gesture sympathize with the people of Iran, should first take a look at the dire situation in Gaza and the defenseless people of this Strip, especially children, who are struggling with death as a result of the oppressive siege by this brutal regime, the subsequent hunger, and shortages of water and medicine."

This item is being updated...