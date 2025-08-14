Netanyahu's claim clear example of violating UN Charter: spox

The Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of recent remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning his aspirations for realization of the so-called "Greater Israel" scheme.

In a statement on Wednesday, spokesman Baghaei described the scheme as an unmistakable declaration of the regime’s intention to extend its occupation over independent nations, including Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, Press TV reported.

Such ambitions, he added, represented a blatant breach of the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of the international law.

Highlighting the regime’s persistent violations and atrocities, particularly its ongoing occupation and systemic killings in historic Palestine, Baghaei said, “The admission by Israeli premier that he sees himself as carrying a ‘historical and spiritual mission’ to realize the diabolical idea is a clear indication of a fascist intent.”

Realization of such plot would translate into violation of the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of regional countries and imposition of occupation over Muslim nations, the official warned.

According to the spokesperson, such ambitions had to be firmly condemned by the UN secretary-general, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and all governments as a blatant breach of the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and the peremptory norms of the international law.

Baghaei also drew attention to the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where the regime has been waging a war of genocide since October 2023 and using starvation as a weapon of war.

He pointed to the mass killings of innocent Palestinians and the deliberate imposition of hunger and thirst upon the coastal sliver’s population.

The official called for immediate and decisive action from Arab and Muslims countries to endeavor towards enabling delivery of essential aid to the people of Gaza, support their legitimate right to resist occupation and apartheid, help end the genocide, and ensure that Zionist perpetrators were held fully accountable and faced punishment.

MNA