Israeli army kills 123 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 123 Palestinians, including 21 aid seekers, have been killed and 437 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in 24 hours, according to the ministry said in its Wednesday statement.

In its Tuesday statement, the ministry said that the total number of aid seekers killed since May 27 when Israel introduced a new aid distribution mechanism through the US-based GHF had reached 1,838 with more than 13,409 injured.

Also since yesterday, at least eight people, including three children, have starved to death in the territory, bringing the total count of hunger-related deaths to 235, including 106 children, according to Al Jazeera.

According to the ministry's daily report, 123 martyrs and 437 wounded have been transferred to Gaza hospitals in the past 24 hours, while a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, and relief teams are unable to treat them.

Since March 18, 2025, the number of victims of the crimes of the Zionist enemy has reached 10,201 martyrs and 42,484 injured.

MNA