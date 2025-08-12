Israel kills 89 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours

According to Al Jazeera, the Health Ministry also said that ive more Palestinians, including two children, starved to death in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, raising the total number of hunger-related deaths to 227, including 103 children.

At least 89 Palestinians, including 31 aid seekers, were killed and 513 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in 24 hours, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Eleven bodies were also recovered from the rubble of previous Israeli attacks, the ministry said on Telegram.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed a total of 61,599 Palestinians and injured 154,088 since October 7, 2023, the ministry added.

The total number of aid seekers killed since May 27 when Israel introduced a new aid distribution mechanism through the US-based GHF has reached 1,838 with more than 13,409 injured, the statement said.

MNA