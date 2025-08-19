Israeli army kills 60 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 62,064 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In its daily update, the ministry said 60 people were killed and 343 injured over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of injuries to 156,573, Anadolu news agency reported.

The ministry also reported three new deaths from starvation and malnutrition, raising the total number of famine-related deaths to 266 since October 2023, including 112 children.

Rescue efforts remain severely hindered in Gaza as many victims are still trapped under rubble or lying on the streets, with emergency teams unable to reach them due to relentless Israeli bombardment and lack of equipment.

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its military campaign after breaching a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, the ministry said 10,518 Palestinians have been killed and 44,532 injured.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces are still targeting Palestinians trying to access humanitarian aid. According to the ministry, 31 people were killed and 197 others were injured in such attacks over the past 24 hours.

Since May 27, Israeli forces have killed 1,996 Palestinians and injured 14,898 more while they were attempting to secure desperately needed food and supplies.

The full blockade of Gaza, in place since early March, has pushed the enclave’s 2.4 million residents to the brink of collapse, amid widespread famine, disease outbreaks, and the destruction of essential infrastructure.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing assault on the enclave.

