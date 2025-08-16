Israeli army kills 70 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

The ministry reported that the casualty toll since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 07, 2023 has reached 61,897 people killed and 155,660 others wounded.

It said 70 Palestinians who were killed, including eight recovered from under the rubble or elsewhere, were brought to hospitals over the past day, Al Jazeera reported.

At least 26 people were killed while seeking aid, and another 175 injured. At least 1,924 Palestinians have now been confirmed killed and 14,288 injured while seeking aid.

According to the ministry, Israel has killed at least 10,362 people and wounded 43,619 others since March 18, when it broke the previous ceasefire agreement and started a total blockade of aid and massive air strikes.

MNA