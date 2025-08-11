Israeli army kills 29 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 61,499 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Monday, Anadolu news agency reported.

A ministry statement said that 69 bodies, including one recovered from under rubble, were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 362 people were injured, taking the total number of injuries to 153,575 since the war began.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry noted that 29 Palestinians were killed and 127 injured by Israeli strikes while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,807, with more than 13,021 others wounded since May 27.

It also reported that five people, including one child, have died in the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition. This brings the total death toll from starvation to 222, including 101 children, as the humanitarian crisis in the enclave deepens.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 9,989 people and injured 41,534 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MA/PR