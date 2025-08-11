Italy announces readiness to sanction Israeli regime

In an interview published by the daily newspaper La Stampa on Monday, Crosetto said, “What is happening is unacceptable. We are not facing a military operation with collateral damage, but the pure denial of the law and the founding values of our civilization.”

He added, “We are committed to humanitarian aid, but we must now find a way to force Netanyahu to think clearly, beyond condemnation.”

Asked about possible international sanctions against the Israeli regime, Crosetto said, “The occupation of Gaza and some serious acts in the West Bank mark a qualitative leap, in the face of which decisions must be made that force Netanyahu to think.”

These remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his plan to take control of Gaza City and target the remaining Hamas strongholds, a plan which has sparked criticism from across the world.

MNA