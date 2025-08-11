Israeli attack on Gaza City kills four Al Jazeera journalists

Four Al Jazeera journalists, including correspondent Anas al-Sharif, have been killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, Qatar’s TV channel said.

The journalists were in a tent for media workers outside al-Shifa Hospital when the strike using a drone was launched minutes before midnight local time (GMT +3), killing seven people.

According to the TV channel, its journalists were among 48 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day.

The Palestinian enclave said on August 5 that the number of reporters killed there had risen above 230. And the Gaza Health Ministry reported on August 10 that the total death toll since the Gaza conflict escalated in October 2023 had climbed to 61,430, with more than 153,000 people injured.

