Iran's police detain 80 major drug traffickers in 5 months

Nosratollah Barin added on Sunday that 816 gangs engaged in the production and distribution of various drugs and psychoactive pills have been identified and dismantled since the beginning of the current Persian year (starting on March 21).

During the period, more than 113,278 kilograms of various drugs and psychoactive substances have been seized, he noted.

According to the official, over 75 percent of the substances were confiscated in the country’s eastern parts and border areas.

Barin said 292 various types of military, semi-heavy, and light weapons were seized, and 6,502 vehicles carrying drugs were also confiscated during operations and clashes with traffickers.

As recommended by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, police forces inflicted damage valued at more than 5.755 billion tomans (nearly 1.4 trillion dollars) on the financial funds of major drug traffickers since March.

Barin pointed to the criminal activities of traffickers in social networks and said 11 drug trafficking gangs operating on platforms such as Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp have been identified and dismantled, and 292 kilograms of narcotics have been seized over the same period.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, is used as a transit route for the trafficking of narcotics from Afghanistan to markets in Europe.

For decades, Iran has been fighting a relentless battle against international drug networks, and the war has cost it countless lives and significant financial resources.

MNA