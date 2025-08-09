Iran reacts to Caucasus region developments

The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following developments in the South Caucasus and remains in contact with both neighboring countries, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, regarding these events, the ministry said.

It added that undoubtedly, peace and stability in the Caucasus region benefit all countries in the area.

Welcoming the finalization of the peace agreement text by the two countries, Iran considers this a significant step toward achieving lasting peace in the region, it stressed.

At the same time, Iran expressed concern over the negative consequences of any form of foreign intervention, especially near its shared borders, that could undermine the region’s security and stability.

While stressing the need for political, legal, and economic measures to protect its national rights and interests, Iran believes that opening communication routes and unblocking transportation networks will serve the stability, security, and economic development of the region’s peoples only if pursued within the framework of mutual interests, respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and without foreign interference.

Iran reaffirmed its readiness to continue constructive cooperation based on mutual interests with both Azerbaijan and Armenia to safeguard peace, stability, and economic development in the region, including through regional formats such as the 3+3 mechanism.

MNA/