Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's longtime President Ilham Aliyev were in Washington for what Trump had touted as a "historic peace summit."

"Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Trump said, according to AFP.

Trump also said he was lifting restrictions on military cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The fine print of the deal was not immediately available, but it joins a growing list of US-brokered initiatives for which the president believes he should win a Nobel Peace Prize.

"Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to 'TRUMP,'" the president boasted on his Truth Social website.

