Aug 4, 2025, 9:06 PM

Iran's Velayati warns against any abuse of Zangezur corridor

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – A senior advisor to Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned any regional governments or beyond that seeks to abuse the Zangezur corridor.

"Once again, some pretentious governments that are indifferent to their own interests and those of the region have brought up the issue of the Zangezur Corridor and are knocking on every door to advance their illegitimate goals in the South Caucasus," Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on International Affairs said on Monday in a post on X.

"I would like to stress once again that any government in the region or outside it that wants to repeat the previous failed experience regarding the Rangzor Corridor will face a strong response from Iran," Velayati further said in his post. 

