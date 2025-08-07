President Pezeshkian to visit Armenia, China: FM Araghchi

"Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to travel to Armenia in two weeks," Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said.

The foreign minister said that the trip of the President Pezeshkian to China will take place in the next month Shahrivar in the Iranian calendar to participate in the summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Araghchi had announced the president's visit to China in the near future when he was in Beijing on April 23rd in the midst of indirect talks between Tehran and the Washington.

Iraq, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Egypt, and Pakistan are among the previous destinations of Masoud Pezeshkian's travels. The most recent foreign trip of the President, which took place earlier this week, was to Pakistan, which Araghchi described as a very good trip.

