Israeli army kills 39 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 39 people have been killed and 491 wounded by Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry says.

It added that 21 of those killed died while waiting for food aid, Al Jazeera reported.

The number of people dying due to Israeli-induced famine and malnutrition has risen to 212, including 98 children.

At least 61,369 people have now been killed by Israeli attacks since the start of the war in October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MNA