At least 94 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 94 Palestinians were killed and 439 others were wounded in the past 24-hour reporting period, the ministry said in a statement.

Among the dead were 29 people killed while attempting to collect humanitarian aid.

The ministry noted the total number of people killed in Israeli attacks since the start of the war on October 7, 2023 has now reached 60,933, with 150,027 wounded.

Since March 18 alone, when Israel broke a ceasefire deal, Israeli attacks have killed 9,440 people and wounded nearly 38,000, Al Jazeera reported.

Civil defense crews continue to report that victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulances.

Earlier, health officials also recorded five new deaths due to famine and malnutrition in the past day. The overall number of such deaths now stands at 180, including 93 children, the report added.

