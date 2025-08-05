12-day Israeli imposed war will go down in Iran's history

Speaking to reporters during a visit to a major building at the the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in the north of Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi emphasized that the 12-day war will become a turning point in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will go down in the history of the country.

One of the important aspects was the very close coordination between the battlefield (armed forces), diplomacy and the media, he said, adding that battlefield, diplomacy and the media moved synergistically, and cooperated and complemented with one another and finally, the result was a glorious victory that was achieved during the 12-day Israeli imposed war.

Iran’s top diplomat continued to express his thanks to IRIB Chief Jebelli and his colleagues at the organization who made their utmost efforts to cover the news properly and broadcast realities to the audience.

The Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13 that resulted in the martyrdom of the senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

