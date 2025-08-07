  1. Politics
40th-day memorial for martyrs of Israel aggression in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony of 40th day after martyrdom of Iranians martyred by the Israeli regime was held at Tehran’s Mosalla of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Thursday with the participation of state and military officials and people.

The ceremony was also attended by Commander of the Mohammad Rasoolullah (PBUH) Corps in Greater Tehran Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, Chairman of Tehran City Council Mehdi Chamran, Head of the Foundation for Publishing Works and Values of Sacred Defense Brigadier General Kargar, Head of the Martyr and Veterans Affairs Foundation Ohadi, Member of the Expediency Discernment Council (EC) Hojjatoleslam Mesbahi Moghadam, and Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaei Sarraf, etc.

The Israeli regime waged  a unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13 that resulted in the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. 

