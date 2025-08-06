Trump reacts to Putin-Witkoff meeting

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was very productive, and great progress was achieved, head of the Washington administration Donald Trump said.

"My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," he said on Truth Social.

Earlier, US State Secretary Marco Rubio said ahead of his meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric that the Washington administration will hold discussions and make a statement today following US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff's trip to Russia, as reported by TASS.

MNA/