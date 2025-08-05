Iran seeks compensation for recent US-Israeli aggression

Aref made the remarks at the UN conference of Landlocked Developing Countries held in Turkmenistan's city of Awaza on Tuesday.

"Today, I have participated in this conference on behalf of the peaceful and resilient people of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran was illegally invaded by the Zionist regime with the support of the United States on the morning of June 13, 2025. In 12 days of illegal invasion, 1,100 people lost their lives and 5,750 were wounded."

"The oppressive act was condemned by many countries and organizations in the region, but unfortunately, instead of condemning the aggression, some countries supported the aggressor and the dirty actions of the Zionist regime. By supporting the regime and even direct involvement in this aggression and attack on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, the United States destroyed the negotiating table and once again demonstrated the global distrust of America's promises and commitments," Aref added.

Iran's First Vice President added that, "Iran has never initiated war, but it confronts the aggressor with all its might, defends its territorial integrity, and pursues compensation for the material and corporal damages from the Zionist regime and the United States against the people and the country's development infrastructure through international legal and judicial bodies."

The Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13 that resulted in the martyrdom of the senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

