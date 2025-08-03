  1. World
ASEAN inspects conflict-hit areas on Cambodia-Thailand border

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – An ASEAN interim observer group on Sunday launched the second-round two-week-long inspection at conflict-hit areas on the Cambodia-Thailand border, a Cambodian defense spokesperson said.

Led by the military attaché of Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN, the group included the Indonesian military attaché, Myanmar military attaché, Lao deputy military attaché, Philippine assistant military attache, Vietnamese assistant military attaché, and Singaporean non-resident military attache, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cambodian Defense Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said the group will visit several locations in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear provinces to monitor the implementation of a recent ceasefire agreed by Cambodia and Thailand.

"The participation of these partner countries reflects a common desire to ensure that the ceasefire is successful and lasting with the goal of bringing back peace, stability, cooperation, and development for the benefit of the peoples of both countries," she said in a press briefing.

On July 24, armed clashes erupted between Cambodian and Thai soldiers in border areas. The two countries agreed on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the afternoon of Jul y 28, taking effect at midnight of the same day.

