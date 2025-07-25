  1. World
Fifteen killed, dozens injured in Thai-Cambodian clashes

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – At least 15 people were killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes on the border of Thailand and Cambodia.

At least 15 people, including one soldier, were killed and 46 others injured in Thailand during armed clashes along the border with Cambodia, the Thai Health Ministry reported.

According to the agency, five fatalities occurred in the Surin Province, while nine people — including a soldier — were killed in the Sisaket Province.

One civilian was also reported dead in the Ubon Ratchathani Province, as reported by TASS.

The clashes erupted on the morning of July 24 near the disputed border area in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province.

